Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from top model that called Alvin Kamara's huge season

Preseason action certainly doesn't tell the whole story, but fans everywhere are studying the first round of games and looking for 2019 Fantasy football breakouts who could define this season. For New England, N'Keal Harry shook off a minor hamstring injury to grab both targets in a preseason win over the Lions. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was also impressive, completing 5-of-5 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown last Thursday. He's unlikely to overtake Eli Manning to start the regular season, but it's certainly a situation players will be monitoring during their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. With so many players to keep up with and 16 preseason games every week to keep tabs on, you need to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. It knows when players are about to break out, like Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Tevin Coleman in recent years.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Ravens running back Justice Hill. He piled up over 3,500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in three years at Oklahoma State before being picked in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected with the pick the Ravens acquired for trading quarterback Joe Flacco to the Broncos, so the pressure will be on for him to perform.

If Ravens running back Mark Ingram misses any time, Hill could be one of the Fantasy football breakouts 2019 with massive upside. The Ravens are committed to the run, and the speed of quarterback Lamar Jackson opens up lanes for others in the backfield.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP shows Hill going off in the 12th round in CBS Sports standard leagues, barely in the top 150 overall. But SportsLine's model projects similar or better production for him than players like Ito Smith, Justin Jackson and Jerick McKinnon, all going off the board well before him.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. He won't overtake Zach Ertz on the depth chart, but there's still plenty of room for him to produce, even as the second option in Philadelphia. The 2018 second-round pick out of South Dakota State was targeted 44 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns last season, and he was a mismatch for the Titans' first-team defense in the preseason opener, recording three catches for 50 yards.

Goedert is going off the board in the 14th round, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings say he'll outproduce tight ends like T.J. Hockenson (10th round ADP), Trey Burton (13th) and Greg Olsen (13th).

SportsLine is also predicting a breakout season for a rookie running back who finishes the year as a dependable RB2, giving you plenty of value. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target in your draft? And which rookie running back is a must-have RB2? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's breakout season, and find out.