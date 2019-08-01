Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from top model that called Tevin Coleman's huge season

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been one of the best players at his position this decade. He's helped carry plenty of players to championships over the years as a staple atop Fantasy football rankings. However, Green has missed 16 games in the last five seasons and his stock was already taking a hit before he was carted off the field with an ankle injury on the first day of Bengals training camp. With word that Green could miss meaningful, regular season games, he's plummeting down 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Meanwhile, the Giants lost Sterling Shepard to injury (thumb) and Golden Tate to suspension (PEDs), throwing a wrench into 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Those headlines create opportunities for lesser-known wide receivers to be among the 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Landing players who outperform their 2019 Fantasy football ADP can be the difference between winning or losing your league. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from SportsLine before your draft.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston has plenty to prove this year. He's entering his final year of his contract with the Buccaneers and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston still carries sky-high potential as one of the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Plus, Tampa Bay had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season already.

Winston is listed as a top-10 quarterback above players like Cam Newton, Mayfield and Carson Wentz, all of whom are currently being drafted before him.

Falcons running back Ito Smith. The 2018 fourth-round pick began last season at No. 3 on the depth chart, but wound up backing up Tevin Coleman and putting up 467 yards from scrimmage in 14 games. Now, Coleman is gone and Smith is likely to back up Devonta Freeman, who is returning from sports hernia surgery.

With less proven depth at running back now that Coleman is gone, the Falcons will be cautious with Freeman, which should open up more opportunities for Smith. That means the potential for league-winning numbers in a prolific Falcons offense if Freeman goes down again. Smith is ranked ahead of backs like Kareem Hunt and Royce Freeman, who are both being drafted ahead of him according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

