Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from top model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

Bears vs. Packers will open the 2019 NFL schedule on Thursday, Sept. 5. Chicago turned heads last season, acquiring linebacker Khalil Mack from the Raiders en route to a dramatic 12-4 regular season record. In the playoffs, the Bears had a first-round bye before hosting the Eagles on Wild Card weekend. Bears kicker Cody Parkey hit the upright twice on a would-be go-ahead field goal and Chicago fell 16-15. Heading into this season, the Bears sent running back Jordan Howard to those same Eagles and look poised for another strong year. Where should quarterback Mitchell Trubisky be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Could rookie running back David Montgomery be one of the year's biggest 2019 Fantasy football breakouts? And how should your 2019 Fantasy football strategy change after wide receiver Allen Robinson's lackluster season?

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber.

Barber landed on plenty of radar screens in 2018, doubling his rushing yards to 871 and scoring a career-high five touchdowns. The 2016 undrafted free agent also is a capable receiver, grabbing 20 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield last season. The Buccaneers are so high on Barber that their current depth chart lists him ahead of Ronald Jones and Andre Ellington.

His touchdown upside is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Barber being drafted significantly higher than his projection. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have Barber listed ahead of backs like Miles Sanders and Austin Ekeler, both of whom are being drafted a full round ahead of him.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Although Stills has made waves during training camp by "agreeing to disagree" with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross over a fundraiser for President Donald Trump, it is clear why Miami likes what it has in its 27-year-old wide receiver. His targets (64) and receptions (37) were down in 2018, but Stills still produced six touchdown catches and showed plenty of big-play flashes.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea wants to emphasize playmakers in his system in 2019, making Stills a prime target in a scheme that can only improve from its No. 31 ranking. Stills' 13th-round 2019 Fantasy football ADP is deceiving, as receivers with similar rankings from the model like Larry Fitzgerald, Geronimo Allison and Courtland Sutton are getting plucked off the board three rounds earlier than Stills in standard drafts.

