Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Breakouts from top-rated model that nailed Alvin Kamara's huge season

We're entering the fourth week of the NFL preseason and Fantasy football owners everywhere are on the lookout for potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts. Rookie running backs almost always steal the spotlight this time of year, and several talented ball-carriers have looked like they could surge to the top of their depth charts and 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere if given the opportunity. Bears running back David Montgomery, Bills back Devin Singletary, Ravens rookie Justice Hill and Eagles running back Miles Sanders have all shown flashes this preseason, but playing time at running back can be fickle and they could just as easily be buried amid crowded depth charts. Proven Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are critical to sorting through who's in the best position to perform. That's why you'll want to use the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the model at SportsLine. They nailed Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey's huge seasons in 2017 and called Tevin Coleman's breakout in 2018.

Two years ago, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Then, the team at SportsLine also predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. Coleman finished as the No. 18 running back, ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Oakland is already treating their No. 24 overall pick like the starter, as he's played just six snaps in three preseason games.

The Alabama product has plenty of power and is an extremely capable receiver out of the backfield. In college, he put up 2,062 yards from scrimmage and scored 21 times on 299 touches. Sharing time in a loaded Crimson Tide backfield gives him the luxury of fresh legs as he begins his pro career.

Jacobs could wind up being a three-down back. His sky-high upside is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings list him as their No. 17 running back, ahead of Devonta Freeman, Aaron Jones and Melvin Gordon, who are all being drafted ahead of him on average in standard 12-team leagues.

Another breakout SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Detroit drafted the Iowa star with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft because he is one of the best all-around tight end prospects this decade. Hockenson stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 251 pounds. He runs a 4.7 40-yard dash, has a 37.5-inch vertical and is a proven route-runner who attacks the football at its highest point.

He caught 73 passes for 1,080 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns in two seasons at Iowa. Even with former Steelers tight end Jesse James on the roster, he's assured of seeing plenty of snaps with Matt Patricia coming from the Bill Belichick coaching tree and utilizing two tight ends regularly. A healthy Matthew Stafford should also lead to a more prolific Lions passing attack, which is why SportsLine says Hockenson provides similar production as fellow tight ends like David Njoku, Jordan Reed and Delanie Walker, who are all going two rounds earlier than him according to the current Fantasy football ADP 2019.

