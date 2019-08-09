Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Allen Robinson, Todd Gurley

After Le'Veon Bell sat out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute with the Steelers, Fantasy football owners are especially wary of holdouts that lead to potential missed games. Everybody has their eyes on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Chargers running back Melvin Gordon this summer. Both are seeking new deals and seem willing to go to extreme lengths to get them. Elliott reportedly won't play without the security of a new deal and Gordon has requested a trade from the Chargers, who are insisting that he play on a fifth-year option with a base salary of $5.6 million. Both are potential 2019 Fantasy football busts if they sit out any portion of the regular season. Avoiding those landmines is a key to winning your league and the proven computer model at SportsLine has a track record of predicting upcoming disappointments like it did when Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson struggled last year. Its 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets are designed to help you make the tough calls in your upcoming drafts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Robinson again. Chicago signed Robinson coming off a torn ACL and Fantasy football owners drafted him in the sixth round on average, hopeful that he'd replicate his 2015 success when he had 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

However, Robinson was limited through the offseason as he recovered and then looked more like the capable, but not dominant, 2016 version of himself when he was. He caught 55 passes for 754 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Yet owners still seem to be hopeful that Robinson can be a true No. 1 again and are taking him in the eighth round this preseason, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

With so many other offensive options like Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton in Chicago, there are probably not 151 targets to be had like he got in Jacksonville in 2015 and 2016. That's why he ranks behind players going at least two full rounds before him like Geronimo Allison, Courtland Sutton and Mohamed Sanu.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.