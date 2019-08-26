Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Antonio Brown, James White

The third week of the preseason has come and gone and Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Los Angeles Chargers back Melvin Gordon are still holding out in pursuit of new contracts. A season ago, Le'Veon Bell sat out an entire season when the Pittsburgh Steelers tried making him play under the franchise tag. Now, fans everywhere are trying to determine where Elliott and Gordon belong in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Will they be among the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? Their absence has also opened up the door for players like Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard, who stand to benefit if Elliott and Gordon miss time. Where should those players be ranked during your Fantasy football strategy? Avoiding the landmines that could ruin your season comes down to using reliable 2019 Fantasy football rankings. They'll give you the optimal Fantasy football picks every time it's your turn. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the advanced computer model at SportsLine proved themselves a season ago by calling disappointing seasons from Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson, among others.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Patriots running back James White. The sixth-year veteran was the No. 11 Fantasy football running back in 2018, but much of his value was derived from 12 total touchdowns after he had never scored more than six in a season.

Even as White continues to be a major factor in the Patriots' offense, it's hard to see him pulling down another 123 targets with Josh Gordon surprisingly back from suspension and N'Keal Harry drafted in the first round. Meanwhile, Sony Michel is healthy and should see the bulk of the early-down work at running back, putting limitations on White's value unless he can replicate his past scoring success. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 place him behind Ekeler, Tarik Cohen and Kenyan Drake, who are all being drafted after White according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown. He has missed most of training camp after failing to wear the proper footwear in a cryogenic chamber. He's also been battling the NFL over what helmet he can wear. Brown is anticipated to be in action in Week 1 of the regular season, but the lack of reps with his new team could haunt him.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's pass attempts traveled nearly 1,600 fewer yards in the air than Ben Roethlisberger's a season ago and he attempted 25 fewer passes of 20 or more yards. With Brown earning much of his yardage in chunks, having a less aggressive quarterback could be detrimental. SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 rank him behind Keenan Allen and Adam Thielen, who are both being drafted later than Brown in the third round of standard 12-team leagues.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.