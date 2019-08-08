Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Baker Mayfield, Alshon Jeffery

NFL training camps have only been running for a couple of weeks and injuries are already dominating the headlines, with Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green out for 6-8 weeks due to an ankle injury, Chiefs running back Damien Williams battling a hamstring injury that held him out for the first week of camp, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck fighting a calf injury and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard out with a broken thumb. Keeping up with the latest NFL news during the preseason can be dizzying, but it's key to avoiding some of the 2019 Fantasy football busts that could destroy your season. The 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a history of helping owners steer clear of potential hazards, cautioning against Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford last year before both went on to statistically disappointing seasons.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland has become the new "it team" in the league after going from 0-16 to 7-8-1 and acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. during the offseason. That's why Mayfield has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 59.75.

However, a deep group of quarterbacks who all put up similar numbers means splurging on anybody not named Patrick Mahomes is a dangerous practice. Not to mention, Mayfield will have a number of hurdles to clear in 2019. He's proven to be turnover-prone, throwing 22 interceptable passes and getting himself into 22 danger plays where he took unnecessary risks that could have resulted in a turnover. That's why the model ranks him outside the top 12 options at quarterback despite being the fifth quarterback off the board on average.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. After posting back-to-back seasons of at least 85 catches, 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bears in 2013 and 2014, Jeffery has failed to get back to elite levels or productivity.

The 29-year-old has missed 14 games in the last four seasons and he's never been great at creating separation as a route runner. Jeffery ranked 84th in the NFL in average target separation (1.23 yards) and made just 65 catches on 82 catchable targets in 2018. The additions of DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside could eat into Jeffery's target share and that's why the SportsLine Projection Model ranks him as their No. 31 receiver despite the fact that he's going in the sixth round on average.

