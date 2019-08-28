Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Baker Mayfield, Larry Fitzgerald

Knowing who to target and who to avoid can be the difference between winning your Fantasy football league or going home with nothing. In fact, identifying one of the 2019 Fantasy football busts before you draft can save you from disappointment throughout the season. Just ask anyone who drafted Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette in the early rounds last year. Fournette was coming off an impressive rookie campaign that saw him rush for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. However, Jacksonville's explosive running back failed to live up to the hype, finishing the season with just 439 rushing yards. Those who drafted Fournette in the early rounds likely didn't bring home a championship and are now searching for 2019 Fantasy football rankings that can help them steer clear of disaster. The SportsLine Projection Model has consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as Derek Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

He will certainly be a popular pick this year and is perched high in many Fantasy football QB rankings 2019. The Browns feature an explosive offense with the likes of running back Nick Chubb, newly-acquired receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and wideout Jarvis Landry among the many pass-catching threats for Mayfield. However, SportsLine's model believes Mayfield is being overvalued in 2019.

That's because Mayfield's aggressive nature leads to interceptions. In fact, Mayfield threw seven picks in his final five games last season and tossed multiple interceptions in four games overall. He also failed to top 250 yards passing seven times. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Mayfield ranked outside the top 10 quarterbacks and lower than players like Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, all quarterbacks being drafted at least two rounds later.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He will undoubtedly be a Hall of Famer when his time comes, but the 36-year-old is being overvalued when it comes to Fantasy. Fitzgerald is coming off the worst season of his 15-year NFL career in terms of receiving yards (734). And while he secured six touchdown receptions for the third consecutive season, SportsLine's model expects he'll take a step back with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 shows Fitzgerald going off the board in the ninth round, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings have players like Donte Moncrief (11th), Marquise Goodwin (13th) and Marqise Lee (11th) giving owners similar production as Fitzgerald, even though they're being drafted multiple rounds later.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.