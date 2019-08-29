Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Damien Williams, Alshon Jeffery

We're one week until the start of the regular season, and an extremely busy offseason has caused fans everywhere to re-think their 2019 Fantasy football strategy. Former teammates Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell now play on opposite coasts after leaving the Steel City. Brown's lively tenure with the Raiders has included a spat with the NFL over his helmet and an inability to practice due to frostbitten feet. Will Brown be among the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts, or is he a safe bet? Bell sat out all of 2018 and now suits up for the New York Jets alongside second-year quarterback Sam Darnold. Can he shake off the rust and return to his 2017 form, or is he a must-fade in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? And how will the departures of Bell and Brown affect Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who's now left without his signature weapons? Before you finalize your draft prep, see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and optimal cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their model has consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as Derek Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Chiefs running back Damien Williams. After stepping into the starting role when the Chiefs released Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware was injured, Williams looked extremely impressive, making an impact as a runner and a receiver in a high-octane Chiefs offense.

However, he battled a hamstring injury the first two weeks of training camp, forcing some to question how large of a workload he can handle. General manager Brett Veach even made mention of the fact that Williams must adjust to the extra training, treatment and nutrition required to maintain his body while handling 20 touches per game.

Because of that, Williams is all the way down to RB26 in the latest Fantasy football rankings 2019 from SportsLine despite the fact that he's going in the third round on average. The model says Williams will give you the same production as backs like Chris Carson, David Montgomery, and Sony Michel, who are being drafted one to two rounds later.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The former Pro Bowler is currently the No. 26 wide receiver off the board, with an overall 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 71.16. However, Jeffery hasn't been as productive as he was during back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Chicago in 2013 and 2014. Plus, he's at risk of seeing his target share cut in 2019.

Philadelphia signed deep threat DeSean Jackson during the offseason and also spent a second-round pick on JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Even with Carson Wentz healthy and coming off a contract extension, Jeffery could struggle to reach the fringe WR2 status his ADP suggests given that he ranked 42nd among wide receivers in Fantasy points per pass route run last year. SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 say receivers like Marvin Jones, Sterling Shepard, and Emmanuel Sanders are all better bets in the ninth round.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.