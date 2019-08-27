Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Devonta Freeman, Larry Fitzgerald

Andrew Luck's shocking retirement from the NFL has plenty of ramifications for owners as they finalize their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Fans everywhere are wondering whether Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will remain an elite option at wide receiver. In 2017, when Luck missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, Hilton recorded just four touchdown receptions, the fewest of his entire career. Owners across the country are taking this into consideration and are well aware that drafting one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts can be detrimental to their championship dreams. In order to avoid drafting a bust who can derail your entire season, you'll need Fantasy football rankings 2019 you can trust. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings can help you make the optimal Fantasy football picks. Their proven model has consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as David Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. Owners who selected Freeman the past two seasons have been disappointed due to a barrage of injuries. In fact, over that time frame, Freeman has missed a total of 16 games. Despite injury concerns, Freeman has remained healthy throughout the preseason and will enter the regular season as the team's primary back.

Even with Freeman expected to be a major factor in the Falcons' offense, it's hard to see him producing the types of numbers he did in 2015 and 2016. That's why SportsLine's model ranks him behind running backs like Chris Carson, David Montgomery and Josh Jacobs, all of whom are being drafter later than Freeman according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He will undoubtedly be a Hall of Famer when his time comes, but the 36-year-old is being overvalued when it comes to Fantasy. Fitzgerald is coming off the worst season of his 15-year NFL career in terms of receiving yards (734). And while he secured six touchdown receptions for the third consecutive season, SportsLine's model expects he'll take a step back with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray under center.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 shows Fitzgerald going off the board in the ninth round, but SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings have players like Donte Moncrief (11th), Marquise Goodwin (13th) and Marqise Lee (11th) giving owners similar production as Fitzgerald, even though they're being drafted multiple rounds later.

