Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay

With the 2019 NFL preseason underway, 2019 Fantasy football drafts are being scheduled and owners across the country are going to keep their heads on a swivel in search of the latest NFL injury news. Seahawks rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf (oblique), Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (calf) and Chiefs running back Damien Williams (hamstring) are all nursing the sort of injuries that can linger or reaggravate at about any time, and their positions in the latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings seem tentative at best. Injuries are always a source of frustration and avoiding 2019 Fantasy football busts is a top priority heading into the draft. That's why you'll definitely want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you go on the clock. They are live-updated and the model has a proven history of calling Fantasy busts over the last couple years like Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald and Matthew Stafford.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. The 26-year-old was the No. 5 running back in Fantasy football in 2018 and ranked second on a PPG basis, but an ugly contract dispute and a history of injury leaves plenty of reason to wonder if he can live up to his 2019 Fantasy football ADP, even as his stock falls leading into the meat of draft season.

The Chargers used their fifth-year option on Gordon, but the former first-round pick is seeking long-term contract security given the nature of the running back position. The two sides appear to be at a stalemate and Gordon has requested a trade, but the Chargers are under no obligation to grant the request with all of the contractual leverage.

To top it all off, Gordon has taken on over 1,700 touches at Wisconsin and with the Chargers and has missed nine games now in four professional seasons. All but one of those missed games have come in either November or December, making him a huge risk to miss Fantasy football playoff games even if he does sort this contract mess out. That's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 17 running back despite the fact he's been the 11th running back off the board on average in CBS Sports Fantasy football drafts so far.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. The undrafted rookie ran for over 1,000 yards in 2018, making him one of the biggest surprises of the Fantasy football season. However, he faded late in the season, rushing for just 100 yards on 38 carries in his final three games before missing the final game with a wrist injury that required offseason surgery.

Lindsay claims to be at 100 percent, but wrists are fragile and until you see how he holds up to consistent contact it's difficult to justify his current fourth-round 2019 Fantasy football ADP. To make matters worse, the Broncos coaching staff that gave Lindsay his big break is gone. Vic Fangio is the new defensively-minded head coach and Rich Scangarello is the offensive coordinator, and they could favor the bigger Royce Freeman in 2019. Which is why Lindsay ranks behind several fifth-round options in standard CBS Sports leagues like David Montgomery, Sony Michel and Kenyan Drake.

