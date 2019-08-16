Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, A.J. Green

Heading into the season, the Cleveland Browns have been the talk of the league. The Browns smothered the Redskins, 30-10, in the team's first preseason game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has already been rocketing up 2019 Fantasy football rankings, led his team on a seven-play, 89-yard opening drive, capped off by a 24-yard touchdown strike to Rashard Higgins. Mayfield had a perfect 158.3 QB rating, while running back Nick Chubb scampered for 12 yards on his lone carry. Is the hype train too much? Are we setting up Mayfield, Chubb, Odell Beckham, and company to be among the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? Should we temper our expectations when crafting our Fantasy football strategy? Before you enter the draft room, look at the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify potential busts, breakouts and sleepers. They also called Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson's disappointing years a season ago.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green. The seven-time Pro Bowler has been one of the most dominant wide receivers of his era, but a series of injuries have cost him 16 games the last five seasons.

Now, Green has already suffered torn ligaments in his left ankle that required surgery and he'll miss six to eight weeks. That puts him back on the field as early as Week 3, but it could be as late as Week 5 or 6. It's also fair to wonder whether the 31-year-old can be as productive as he once was with so many injuries mounting over the years.

Green has a current 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 51.97, meaning he's going in the fifth round on average. However, the SportsLine Projection Model lists him as its No. 27 wide receiver, behind seventh-round options like Robby Anderson, Dante Pettis and Mike Williams. Fade Green and avoid rostering one of the year's biggest Fantasy football busts 2019.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee and that's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 16 running back despite the fact that he's the eighth running back off the board on average.

