Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Alshon Jeffery

Browns running back Nick Chubb is coming off the board in the second round on average, but will he be invaluable down the stretch when former Chiefs back Kareem Hunt returns from an eight-game suspension? Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is being drafted in the third round, but he's proven to be injury-prone.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Derek Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. At his best, Jeffery is a red-zone target who can pile up receptions and touchdowns.

However, durability has been a major concern for the eighth-year pro. He's missed multiple games in three of his last four seasons and hasn't posted more than 65 receptions in one year since his 2014 campaign. And while quarterback Carson Wentz is set to return from a back injury, the Eagles don't have the insurance of Nick Foles behind him anymore, so another major injury to Wentz could quickly tank the Fantasy productivity of Philadelphia's receivers.

The latest ADP shows Jeffery going off the board in the sixth round, but SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 have receivers like Marvin Jones (eighth-round ADP), Dante Pettis (seventh) and Will Fuller (eighth) all ahead of Jeffery even though they're being drafted later.

Rams running back Todd Gurley. The former first-round pick was the No. 1 running back in all of Fantasy football last season and he's put up over 6,400 yards from scrimmage while scoring 56 times in the last four years. However, he cost a lot of owners championships with another knee injury late in the season and didn't look the same when he returned for the postseason.

Gurley wound up ceding carries C.J. Anderson in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl. The speculation all offseason has been that Gurley has developed arthritis in his left knee.

