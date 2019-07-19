Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Carlos Hyde

With recent horror stories like Le'Veon Bell holding out and David Johnson tearing his ACL early in the season fresh on the minds of owners, avoiding the 2019 Fantasy football busts that could suck the life out of a season will be key. Training camps across the league begin this month and there will be plenty of players who vastly under-perform their 2019 Fantasy football ADP because they've lost a step or aren't getting the support they need. Will Antonio Brown continue to be a reliable asset in Oakland? Can Bell continue producing in the Big Apple? A proven set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is the best way to avoid those landmines. The computer model at SportsLine has a history of pinpointing Fantasy football busts, breakouts, and sleepers. Last year, it predicted Allen Robinson would struggle in an evolving Bears offense even though he was being drafted in the sixth round on average.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: new Chiefs running back Carlos Hyde. The former 49ers starter was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and has rushed for 3,300 yards and 26 touchdowns in five seasons. Now, he joins a Chiefs offense that was the top scoring unit in the league last year and he will compliment lead back Damien Williams. However, Hyde will turn 29 during the season and has seen declining productivity the last two years, rushing for just 3.3 yards per attempt in 2018.

Hyde had just four carries of 15 yards or more last season. With Williams proving he was capable of handling the load late last year, Hyde could see his usage shrivel up as the months go by. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot him behind 10th-round options like Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams and Damien Harris even though Hyde is going in the middle of the eighth round on average.

