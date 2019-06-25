Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Carson Wentz

In a lot of ways, last year's Fantasy football season was defined by players drafted high who didn't pan out. Anyone hoping to steal value in the first round by betting on Le'Veon Bell to end his contract dispute with the Steelers lost big, as he sat out the entire year. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's injury history caught up to him and his numbers dropped off a cliff, sending his position in Fantasy football rankings plummeting. Then, Fantasy studs like Todd Gurley and Kareem Hunt weren't available during the playoffs due to an injury and off-the-field incidents, respectively. Owners everywhere will be scouring the 2019 Fantasy football rankings looking for players to avoid this season. Having advanced insight into 2019 Fantasy football busts means a huge leg up on the competition. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings have a track record of success, like when they pegged Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson as a massive bust last season.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The 26-year-old just signed a massive four-year, $128 million contract extension with over $100 million in guarantees, cementing his status as Philadelphia's franchise quarterback moving forward. However, Wentz's injury history is creating concern about his ability to consistently deliver as a QB1 in Fantasy football.

Wentz missed the final three games of the 2017 season and the first two games of last year with a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. Then, he suffered a fractured back vertebrae last season that cost him his final three games and the postseason. Wentz avoided surgery, but it's reasonable to question whether his back issues might flare up again or if his history of knee issues is indicative of a larger problem. Despite all that, Wentz is the No. 9 quarterback being taken according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. However, the SportsLine Projection Model puts him squarely in QB2 territory as the No. 14 QB in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings.

