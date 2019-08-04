Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, D.J. Moore

It's been a busy NFL offseason with numerous brand-name players changing teams. Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is now with the Raiders, catching passes from Derek Carr. He's also been sidelined with a foot injury. Can you trust Brown with a top pick or will he be one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? Brown's former teammate in the Steel City, Le'Veon Bell, is 3,000 miles east in New York, where he'll be the offensive centerpiece for the Jets. Should you stake your championship hopes on Bell or look elsewhere in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for an RB1? And in Baltimore, Mark Ingram enters a crowded Ravens backfield that already includes Gus Edwards and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Which runner should you target, and who should you fade? Before you draft, look at the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven model has consistently identified busts over the years, including Allen Robinson, Larry Fitzgerald, Matthew Stafford, Golden Tate and Jamaal Williams last season, as well as Carr's disastrous 2017, ranking them all lower than human experts.

Last year, the team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. And in 2017, their model had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. The result: Oakland's quarterback ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. The second-year player out of Maryland had 55 catches for 788 yards and two touchdowns in his first season and many are looking for him to take a major step forward. That's why he has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 74.87 in standard CBS Sports leagues and is going in the seventh round on average.

However, Moore's value is directly tied to the health of quarterback Cam Newton, who is coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason and whom the Panthers are likely to be extremely careful with. Moore was primarily a possession receiver with plenty of after-the-catch ability in his rookie season, but the fact that he created just 1.08 yards of separation from defenders per target (96th in the NFL) is concerning for a receiver who is at his best making would-be tacklers miss in space. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 slot him behind fellow wideouts like Marvin Jones and Will Fuller, who are going a full round later on average.

