Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Damien Williams

It's already July, and NFL news is trickling in from around the league. In Green Bay, new head coach Matt LaFleur will command an offense that already includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers and stud wide receiver Davante Adams. But should you count on Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Geronimo Allison behind Adams? And which one should be higher in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? In Denver, Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders is rehabbing from a torn Achilles. If he's able to return, can you count on him starting in Week 1 or will he be one of the season's biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? During your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep, you need to see the latest cheat sheets and rankings from the model at SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings have a strong history of success, like when they pegged Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson as one of last year's massive busts.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts.



When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Chiefs running back Damien Williams. When the Chiefs released fellow running back Kareem Hunt amid domestic violence allegations and Spencer Ware strained his hamstring, Williams ascended to the starting running back role and scored six touchdowns in his final four regular season games. He also had four more during two postseason games.

Now, Williams is in line to start in 2019 for the Chiefs and owners are currently putting him at the top end of RB2 territory by making him the No. 13 running back taken, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP. However, the Chiefs signed Carlos Hyde during the offseason, drafted Darwin Thompson and also have Darrel Williams in the mix for carries.

The model shows concern about how Damien Williams might hold up to a full workload and the threat posed by the other Chiefs running backs. He's the No. 22 running back in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings behind players being drafted two rounds later like Chris Carson and Phillip Lindsay.

