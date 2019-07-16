Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Deshaun Watson

There's plenty of drama in the latest NFL news as training camps approach. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could reportedly hold out during training camp if he doesn't receive a new contract. Last year, Elliott topped 2,000 yards from scrimmage and found the end zone nine times, so any drop-off in production due to a holdout could push him down 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. On the West Coast, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon could hold out into the regular season as he seeks a new contract. "I want to get paid," Gordon said in recent days. Drafting Gordon or Elliott could result in being saddled with one of the year's biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts. That's why you'll want to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have a strong history of predicting busts, like Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson last year.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. His 2019 Fantasy football ADP sits in the middle of the fourth round at No. 42 overall.

Watson had 31 total touchdowns last season, showcasing his versatility with 26 passing scores and five more on the ground. He had a QB rating of 103.0, virtually the same as his injury-shortened 2017 season.

Despite Watson's high ceiling, his 2018 numbers are a bit skewed. He threw for five touchdowns in a Thursday night shellacking of the Dolphins. However, he didn't top two passing scores in any other game. And even though he found the end zone 31 times, he only accounted for multiple touchdowns in eight games. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings question how much of an improvement Watson can make in 2019 behind the league's 31st-ranked offensive line, according to PFF. The model says Watson will give you the same production as quarterbacks like Ben Roethlisberger and Jameis Winston, who are being selected three rounds later.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.