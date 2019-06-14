Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman

Throughout his career, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been anything but a bust. In 2018, he led New England to its sixth championship with a Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams. However, his regular season numbers were down significantly, which made him one of the surprising Fantasy football busts of the season. Brady's 29 touchdown passes were his second-fewest since 2014 and his 97.7 QB rating was the lowest in the last four seasons, falling far short of where he stood in Fantasy football rankings. In fact, he was drafted early in the third round on average, but finished as the No. 12 QB in standard leagues, with Patrick Mahomes (No. 1) and Jared Goff (No. 6) going an average of six rounds after Brady. Now, Fantasy football owners are looking to avoid similar 2019 Fantasy football busts, and the proven computer model at SportsLine is here to help. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings are constantly updated to make sure you avoid the landmines that could cost you a championship.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Falcons running back Devonta Freeman. After three consecutive seasons in Atlanta in which he racked up nearly 4,400 total yards from scrimmage and scored 35 times, Freeman had just 19 touches last season in two games thanks to knee and groin injuries.

He's expected to return healthy this season, but anybody expecting that he'll jump back into RB1 territory early could be in for a rude awakening. Backup running back Tevin Coleman is now on the 49ers, but Ito Smith had four touchdowns and 27 receptions last year and reportedly will see a greatly expanded workload this season. That's why SportsLine predicts that Freeman will finish as the No. 28 running back despite a Fantasy football ADP of 17.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle in 2019 and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later in the draft. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.