Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Emmanuel Sanders

With just over a month until NFL training camp begins, Fantasy football owners everywhere are keeping close tabs on NFL news to make sure they're prepared for the rigors of draft season. Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon has reportedly been catching passes from Tom Brady, but will he play this season? And if he does, where should he be slotted in 2019 Fantasy football rankings? New Steelers receiver Donte Moncrief could become the No. 2 option for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, but can he be trusted after failing to top 50 catches last year in Jacksonville? Those are the types of questions managers will need to answer before settling on which 2019 Fantasy football busts could ruin their season, which sleepers to target late, and which breakouts will win titles this season. That's why you'll definitely want to see the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the SportsLine Projection Model this draft season. It has a track record of success, like when it pegged Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson as a massive bust last season.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He enjoyed three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2014 to 2016 and made a pair of Pro Bowls in the process. However, he's been overcome by the perfect storm of injuries, aging and a regressing Denver offense the last two seasons.

Sanders has missed a total of eight games the last two years and has just 118 catches for 1,423 yards and seven total touchdowns during that span. However, improved numbers in 2018 (71 catches for 868 yards and five total touchdowns) seem to have the masses believing he deserves WR3 consideration since he has a Fantasy football ADP of 40 among wide receivers.

Unfortunately, Sanders tore his Achilles late last season and his status for Week 1 is up in the air. Combine that with the emergence of Courtland Sutton, wholesale changes on the Broncos' coaching staff and the acquisition of Joe Flacco via trade and Sanders has a tough road back to relevance. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 project he'll be the No. 53 wide receiver, well short of expectations.

