Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Geronimo Allison

All 32 NFL teams will be on the practice field by the end of the week, which means we're inching closer to the start of Fantasy football. Owners everywhere are beginning to pile together research on which quarterbacks are poised to have a big season and which playmakers are due for a letdown. For instance, Fantasy football owners who drafted Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette early last year were severely disappointed. Fournette finished with just 439 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, making him one of the biggest Fantasy football busts from a year ago. Fournette will hope to return to Fantasy relevancy with the addition of quarterback Nick Foles, who figures to make defenses respect Jacksonville's passing game. But in order to avoid a Fantasy football bust that can derail your entire season, you'll need a set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings 2019 are a great way to get you ready to dominate your draft and avoid any potential 2019 Fantasy football busts that could cost you a championship. Just last season, this same model warned owners about Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. For example, when news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

The fourth-year receiver out of Illinois has been unable to stay healthy in his young career. In fact, Allison has yet to play in all 16 games as a professional. He saw his 2018 season cut short due to a groin injury he suffered in practice. Allison showed tremendous promise in the first four games, recording 19 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets. However, his inability to stay on the field is a major cause of concern heading into the 2019 season. Plus, Allison is still unproven, having failed to catch more than 25 passes in a single season.

Despite having scored just four total touchdowns in three seasons, drafters are selecting Allison in the ninth round. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Allison ranked outside the top 40 wide receivers and lower than players like James Washington, Antonio Callaway and DeSean Jackson, all of whom are currently being drafted after Allison.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.