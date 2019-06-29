Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Kenyan Drake

Fantasy football owners know drafting a player who doesn't live up to expectations in the early rounds can be detrimental to their championship dreams. For instance, Bills running back LeSean McCoy entered last season with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and was sky-high in many Fantasy football rankings. Unfortunately for those owners who took a chance on McCoy, he failed to live up to the hype. In fact, McCoy had his worst season as a pro, rushing for just 514 yards and averaging a dismal 3.2 yards per carry. He found the end zone just three times all year and was among the biggest Fantasy football busts. In order to avoid drafting the next player like McCoy who can derail your entire season, you need 2019 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. That's why you'll want to see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings have a track record of success, like when they pegged Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson as a massive bust last season.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake.

Drake is expected to enter Week 1 as Miami's lead back after veteran Frank Gore signed with the Bills this offseason. However, Drake has never been the lead back in his short career. That doesn't bode well for a player who's learning a new offensive system under new head coach Brian Flores. Plus, he has scored just nine rushing touchdowns in three seasons with the Dolphins and will be the focal point of opposing defenses with either Josh Rosen or Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 have Drake ranked outside the top 25 running backs and lower than players like Tevin Coleman, Lamar Miller and David Montgomery, all currently being selected after him.

