Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Kyle Rudolph

Fantasy football players saw several offenses explode for massive numbers last season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints lit up scoreboards at a record clip. Accordingly, the top of the 2019 Fantasy football rankings features plenty of names from those teams like quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Alvin Kamara. But after an NFL offseason that saw plenty of major changes, there's no guarantee they'll be able to replicate their record-setting numbers. The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Minnesota rewarded Rudolph with a four-year, $36 million contract extension this offseason after he hauled in 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He was the eighth-most productive Fantasy tight end last season, making him a clear-cut TE1.

But SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings have a much different outlook for him this year, ranking him barely inside the top 20 at his position due to concerns about a Vikings offense that struggled overall last year. Rudolph's numbers also fell down the stretch and he was only targeted more than five times once in the final five games.

SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat rankings 2019 have him ranked behind fellow tight ends like Vance McDonald, Mark Andrews and Jimmy Graham, all of whom didn't performance as well as Rudolph in 2018.

