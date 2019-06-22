Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, LeSean McCoy

Avoiding the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts on draft day can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. Just ask owners who drafted Le'Veon Bell in the first round last season. This year, owners will have a clearer picture of what they can expect from Bell as he becomes the featured back for the New York Jets. Will we see the same production from Bell we're used to or will his numbers drop off a cliff, causing him to plummet down 2019 Fantasy football rankings? Owners are also hoping Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will have a bounce-back year after finishing last season with just 439 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Fournette will hope to return to Fantasy relevance with the addition of former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles, who could make defenses respect Jacksonville's passing game. But in order to avoid Fantasy football busts that can derail your entire season, you'll need reliable 2019 Fantasy football rankings you can trust. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings have a track record of success, like when they pegged Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson as a massive bust last season.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Bills running back LeSean McCoy. He has rushed for over 1,100 yards in two of his last three seasons in Buffalo. In 2017, McCoy had the third most rushing attempts of his career with 287 and finished with 1,138 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns.

However, McCoy saw a dramatic drop-off with Josh Allen under center last season. In fact, he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, the worst of his NFL career. McCoy is still expected to be the featured back in Buffalo, but he'll likely cede carries to the newly-acquired Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon. Plus, Allen has yet to prove he's a pure pocket passer, which means defenses can stack more defenders in the box to stop the run.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have McCoy ranked outside the top 50 running backs and lower than players like Ito Smith, Adrian Peterson and Ronald Jones, all of whom are currently being drafted after McCoy.

