Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Mark Ingram

Even though the NFL continues to get younger, Fantasy football owners were reminded last year that veterans can still put up eye-popping numbers. Quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees had huge seasons statistically, while running back Adrian Peterson came back from the proverbial dead to rush for over 1,000 yards. Then there was Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to the Super Bowl once again. One season later, where should these timeless players be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? If you lean too heavily on aging veterans in your upcoming drafts, you'll likely be saddled with 2019 Fantasy football busts who can tank your season. That's why you'll want to view the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine. It has a history of seeing a player's downfall before your favorite experts, like when it steered owners away from Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson last season.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: new Ravens running back Mark Ingram. The two-time Pro Bowler signed with the Ravens this year as a free agent after seeing his role in the Saints' offense diminish.

Ingram will turn 30 during the season, a milestone that's always been a hurdle for players like Ingram, who has plenty of wear after 1,549 touches in eight professional seasons and another 632 in three years at Alabama. Ingram has missed at least three games due to suspension or injury in four of the last six seasons. The Ravens already have a host of capable runners, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards. Baltimore also drafted Justice Hill out of Oklahoma State. That's a big reason why SportsLine ranks Ingram as their No. 27 running back behind backs like Lamar Miller and Tevin Coleman, who are being drafted nearly 30 spots after him.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later. You can only see who it is, and get 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Allen Robinson's disappointing season, and find out.