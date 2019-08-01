Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Melvin Gordon

The NFL season is just over a month away and 2019 Fantasy football draft prep has begun in earnest. There's been no shortage of NFL news in the early going, with Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Chargers back Melvin Gordon holding out for new contracts, while Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (thumb) and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) suffered early injuries. All four players could ultimately drop in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings depending on how the next few weeks play out. Owners are always wary of landmines that could destroy their depth and leave them helpless come playoff time, so identifying potential 2019 Fantasy football busts before you draft is a top priority. Should Zeke be on your radar this season? What about Green? Are they both hands-off? That's why you'll want to consult the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you draft. They have a proven history of pinpointing busts, like when they warned about Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson last year.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for PPR and non-PPR leagues.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs, NFL news breaks or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. The Pro Bowler is in one of the most contentious contract disputes of the offseason, as Gordon as reportedly made it clear that he wants to be traded rather than play on a $5.6 million base salary in 2019 without long-term security.

Gordon's value has already taken a hit in 2019 PPR Fantasy football rankings and standard Fantasy football rankings because of the holdout. Even if he does ink a new deal, there are reasons to be concerned about Gordon living up to a late-first or early-second round pick.

The Chargers will look to ensure they reap long-term value out of Gordon if he gets a long-term deal, which means he could see a lighter workload after playing just one 16-game season in the first four years of his career. Austin Ekeler has been extremely productive as Gordon's backup the last two seasons and should be poised to see a larger load out of the backfield whether Gordon is in the lineup or not. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 label Gordon as their No. 11 running back, two spots behind the Browns' Nick Chubb, who is being drafted a full eight spots later on average.

SportsLine is also predicting trouble for a superstar who is one of the top 10 quarterbacks off the board in standard drafts. He's in line to struggle and finish behind several quarterbacks who are going much later.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid in your draft? And which superstar isn't a trustworthy QB1 option?