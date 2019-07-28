Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Sammy Watkins

Owners everywhere are monitoring significant training camp battles in Washington, San Francisco and Chicago, moving players up and down their 2019 Fantasy football rankings accordingly. The Redskins have five running backs vying for carries, with Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Samaje Perine, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson all in the mix. Meanwhile, the 49ers have Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida battling to become the starting back in Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense. In the Windy City, the Bears have David Montgomery and Mike Davis fighting for early-down work, with Tarik Cohen likely serving as the receiving back. But who should you choose in a standard league? What about a PPR league? And whose stock will rise and fall as preseason games approach? Avoiding 2019 Fantasy football busts is key to winning your league. The 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from SportsLine can help you steer clear of players who might disappoint. Just last season, this same model warned owners about Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended this season, he was immediately upgraded in Fantasy rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The former first-round pick had 40 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last year and looked poised for a bigger role with Tyreek Hill facing a potential suspension. However, the NFL announced that Hill wouldn't be suspended, which officially limits Watkins' potential target share.

Despite his reputation as a deep threat, the Chiefs didn't use Watkins in that role very often. In fact, he was 94th in the NFL in average target distance (8.1 yards) last season and had a contested catch rate of just 14.3 percent. With plenty of mouths to feed in Kansas City's high-flying attack, Watkins lacks a clear path to Fantasy relevancy. He's going in the sixth round according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, but there are better values available like Christian Kirk and Will Fuller, who are being selected full rounds later on average.

