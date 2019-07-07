Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from model that beat experts include Todd Gurley, Tyler Lockett

There are plenty of factors that can lead to a player falling well short of expectations, but avoiding them at all costs is the key to dominating your league. Some Fantasy football busts are tougher than others to call. An injury or suspension nobody saw coming can quickly derail a season for even the top players in the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. But a bad fit in an offense, the loss of a step due to age, or personnel moves can also all lead to a disastrous campaign. LeSean McCoy, Le'Veon Bell, Dalvin Cook and Doug Baldwin were just a few of the players who sunk title hopes last season, so if you're looking to avoid 2019 Fantasy football busts, a little advice can go a long way. That's why you'll want to see the latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven projection model has a history of calling busts, just like when it warned about Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson before the 2018 season even began.

The team at SportsLine predicted it would be a struggle for Robinson from the start in 2018, and he finished as the No. 42 wide receiver even though he went in the sixth round of drafts. Anyone who listened to their advice avoided a big headache. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of busts, breakouts and sleepers.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are fading Rams running back Todd Gurley. He finished as the No. 1 running back in all of football last season, but a lot happened late in the season and in the playoffs to erode confidence. First, he missed the final two games of the regular season, costing many owners dearly. When he returned, Gurley shared the workload with C.J. Anderson and wound up being a virtual non-factor in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl.

Reports this offseason have indicated that Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, which could mean he feels the effects of age even earlier than most running backs. SportsLine's Projection Model says Gurley will finish as the No. 14 running back in Fantasy football this season despite a current ADP of No. 6. That puts him outside RB1 consideration.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Lockett had a stellar 2018 campaign with 56 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns, making him the 12th-most productive Fantasy receiver. And with fellow wideout Baldwin now retired, Lockett will be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for quarterback Russell Wilson.

But SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets indicate he won't be able to repeat his 2018 performance. Lockett caught just three combined touchdowns in 2016 and 2017, so his double-digit scoring performance from 2018 might not be sustainable. Additionally, the Seahawks invested a second-round pick in receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has reportedly been impressive in offseason drills thus far.

SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat rankings 2019 have Lockett ranked outside the top 25 wide receivers and behind players like Dante Pettis, Robby Anderson, Chris Godwin and Marvin Jones, all of whom didn't perform as well as Lockett in 2018.

