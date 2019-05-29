Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Busts from proven expert who called LeSean McCoy's disappointing season

The difference between winning your Fantasy football league or going home with nothing often comes down to the picks you make on Draft Day. Picking a Fantasy football bust can set your team back in a major way and have you scrambling to make the playoffs. That's why you'll want to identify which players have the highest potential to be a bust as early as possible. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can certainly help you steer clear of potential busts, but before you determine the early bust candidates for the 2019 NFL season, you need to see what CBS Sports Fantasy analyst Jamey Eisenberg has to say.

Recognized by FantasyPros as having among the most accurate Fantasy football draft rankings since the site started tracking experts in 2010, Eisenberg is one of the nation's most respected voices when it comes to Fantasy football analysis and projections. And if there's anybody who can help you win your league, it's Eisenberg.

Last year, Eisenberg identified Bills running back LeSean McCoy as a Fantasy football bust to avoid on Draft Day, writing: "There's definite cause for concern in 2018, and he should not be considered a No. 1 Fantasy running back this year… Let someone else draft McCoy in Round 1 or 2 this year because they will likely be disappointed."

The result? McCoy had his worst season as a professional, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry while scoring three total touchdowns. Anyone who followed Eisenberg's advice dodged a major bullet.

Now he's turned his attention to the 2019 NFL season and revealed his highly-anticipated list of early 2019 Fantasy football busts. This list is part of the CBS Sports Fantasy Football 2019 Draft Guide that hits newsstands the second week of June, but you can get exclusive early access only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Eisenberg is warning Fantasy football owners about Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

"Thielen is a star receiver and a standout Fantasy option, but he makes me a little nervous this season, which is why I will likely avoid him on Draft Day in most leagues," Eisenberg told SportsLine. "It's a small sample size, but Thielen did not play at a high level once the Vikings went to Kevin Stefanski as the offensive coordinator in the final three games of the 2018 season.

"Over that span, Thielen had 10 catches for 137 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets, and he scored six PPR points or fewer in two outings. By comparison, Stefon Diggs had 14 catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on 23 targets during those three games, and Kyle Rudolph had 16 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets."

Don't let 2018's season-long numbers deceive you and make sure somebody else in your league reaches too high for Thielen in 2019.

Eisenberg also has a strong warning about a running back who is projected to fly off draft boards in the first round. Avoiding this bust could be the difference between winning and losing your league.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football busts should you avoid like the plague in your draft? And which top running back should you completely steer clear of? Visit SportsLine right now to see Jamey Eisenberg's 2019 Fantasy football busts, all from the CBS Sports Senior Fantasy writer recognized by FantasyPros as one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts, and find out.