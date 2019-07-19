Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Model that beat experts says top five WRs now include Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs received some welcoming news on Friday morning. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill will avoid suspension by the NFL after the league conducted a four-month investigation into the wide receiver's family situation. Many expected Hill to be suspended amid allegations of child abuse and domestic violence even though he was never charged. After receiving the news that Hill would not be suspended by the NFL, SportsLine's optimal 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets were immediately updated. Hill, who recorded 1,479 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns last season, instantly saw his value skyrocket and is now projected to finish among the top five receivers in 2019. Prior to the news, he was barely a top-20 wideout. With news coming in constantly, you need to see the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine. Their proven 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings have a track record of calling breakouts, just like when they nailed Tevin Coleman's monstrous 2018.

The team at SportsLine predicted 2018 would be a defining year for Coleman from the start, ranking him in their top 20. He finished as the No. 18 running back in 2018 ahead of Jordan Howard, Kenyan Drake and Lamar Miller, who were all being drafted at least a round earlier than him. Anyone who listened to their advice received a major jump on the competition in their pursuit of a title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of breakouts, sleepers and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. That same group is sharing its PPR and non-PPR Fantasy Football cheat sheets right now, and they're available for every major site to help you dominate your draft. Here are the top five Fantasy Football wide receivers for 2019, according to SportsLine:

1. Davante Adams: He is coming off the best year of his career in Green Bay. In 2018, Adams secured 111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's now scored 10 or more touchdowns his last three seasons, and SportsLine projects he'll have another huge year with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. Draft Adams with confidence and watch him pile up points week after week.

2. DeAndre Hopkins: He ranked in the top five in the NFL across multiple categories last season. In fact, Houston's star wide receiver ranked No. 5 in the NFL in targets (163), No. 3 in receptions (115), No. 2 in receiving yards (1,572) and No. 5 in receiving touchdowns (11). He's the No. 1 overall wide receiver in several rankings.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.: Beckham will look to rejuvenate his career in Cleveland with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback. Beckham has missed 16 games the past two seasons, but he's been extremely productive when he's on the field. Despite injury concerns, Beckham has a value of 95 in SportsLine's projections.

4. Tyreek Hill: He has recorded 25 receiving touchdowns in the first three years of his career, and with Patrick Mahomes under center, Hill is expected to have another productive season in Kansas City. He won't be suspended by the NFL.

5. Julio Jones: The Falcons' No. 1 wideout is SportsLine's No. 5-ranked receiver. Jones has five straight seasons with at least 14 games played and 1,400 receiving yards. His production coupled with his durability make Jones a steal in the second round, where he's currently being drafted.

