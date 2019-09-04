Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Optimal sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

Depth at quarterback will afford many owners the luxury of stocking up at running back, wide receiver and tight end as they finalize their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. Behind Patrick Mahomes, who has a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 8.58 in standard 12-team leagues, only three points per game separated the second-best Fantasy quarterback (Matt Ryan) and the 10th-best (Russell Wilson). Even with Andrew Luck retired, there are still over a dozen quarterbacks capable of giving you consistently solid numbers, and they should all be high up in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings. That means you can draft a quarterback late and focus on targeting potential 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts earlier. So where should Baker Mayfield be in your Fantasy football rankings 2019? What about Tom Brady? The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings at SportsLine can help guide you toward those high-ceiling prospects.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury brings in an up-tempo Air Raid offense that can certainly benefit Fitzgerald, who's recorded over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in three of his last four seasons. The veteran receiver will enter the season as a top option for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, and the future Hall of Famer should dominate targets on a Cardinals team that figures to be playing from behind more often than not. That bodes well for Fitzgerald, who is being severely undervalued according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Fitzgerald to outperform fellow wide receivers like D.J. Moore, Jarvis Landry and Will Fuller, all players who are currently being drafted higher than he is.

The model is also projecting Eagles running back Miles Sanders as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. He was the second running back taken at the 2019 NFL Draft behind Oakland's Josh Jacobs. Teams don't spend that level of draft capital on a position with a short shelf life if they don't plan on incorporating a player heavily.

The Eagles have a crowded backfield with Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Donnel Pumphrey, but Sanders is by far the most well-rounded player. After backing up Saquon Barkley, Sanders made a name for himself by putting up 1,413 yards from scrimmage in his final season at Penn State, and he'll be eager to make a similar impact in his rookie season in Philadelphia. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 project similar production to backs like Austin Ekeler and James White, who are both going a round earlier on average.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Browns tight end David Njoku as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

The third-year pro is coming off a 56-catch, 639-yard campaign, but is likely to take more of a pass-blocking role as the Browns look to maximize their premier wide receiver talents. It doesn't help that when new coach Freddie Kitchens called plays in Cleveland, dependence on the tight end position dropped substantially. The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 has Njoku going off the board in the 10th round, but SportsLine's rankings project more Fantasy points for tight ends like T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews, both of whom are being drafted in the 11th.

