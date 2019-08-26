Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced model that called Andrew Luck's big year

Antonio Brown has been a fixture in Fantasy football lineups for years, but a move to the Raiders and the drama surrounding his helmet have fans wondering if he might be among the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts. Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is hoping a tough preseason won't mean anything as he looks for a breakout rookie season for the Arizona Cardinals. Will he be among the season's 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, or will it be tough sledding in the desert? And on Saturday, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck abruptly retired, complete with an impromptu 25-minute press conference following the team's third preseason game. Will the Colts' skill position players be among the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers to target since the masses will now stay away from T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack? Fantasy football rankings 2019 you can trust are key to dominating your draft. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have a proven history of helping find players who are being overvalued or undervalued.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief. The sixth-year veteran has 200 catches for 2,543 yards and 21 touchdowns over his first five seasons and signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Steelers this offseason.

Moncrief is stepping into an ideal situation with Brown traded to Oakland, opening up 168 targets in one of the most prolific passing offenses in the NFL. JuJu Smith-Schuster should attract most of the attention, while James Conner should occupy linebackers and safeties in the middle of the field. That leaves Moncrief with plenty of opportunities in single-coverage. His mouth-watering upside is why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings say he outperforms ninth-round picks like Sammy Watkins and Larry Fitzgerald despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 126.97.

The model is also projecting Bears running back David Montgomery as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Iowa State product was once labeled the best route-runner on his team and he also led college football in evaded tackles according to Pro Football Focus. That all-around ability was enough to entice the Bears to trade up for him in the NFL Draft, making him one of the standout 2019 Fantasy football rookies to know.

The Bears sent running back Jordan Howard to the Eagles during the offseason, which opens up 270 touches for Montgomery, free agent acquisition Mike Davis and all-around offensive weapon Tarik Cohen. Davis will have a role, but Montgomery has shown elite vision and wiggle already this preseason. He has a chance to assume the bulk of the workload if he can deliver consistently. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot him as their No. 22 running back, ahead of players like Melvin Gordon and Mark Ingram, who are being drafted a round earlier or more.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Chargers running back Melvin Gordon as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. His holdout has dominated headlines out of Chargers camp, especially after Le'Veon Bell's season-long holdout a year ago. The threat that he might miss regular season games before he reports, gets a new deal or is granted a trade seems real, which is why his Fantasy football ADP 2019 is down to 35.12 after being inside the top 10 earlier this year.

However, even if Gordon's saga ends soon, there's still reason to be concerned about his ability to live up to an early-round pick. Gordon has missed nine games in the last four seasons. To make matters worse, backup Austin Ekeler has been one of the most productive runners in the NFL on a per-touch basis the past two years, while Justin Jackson was also strong when pressed into action late last season. Those two are due for more touches regardless of what happens with Gordon's contract. If the Chargers and Gordon agree on a new deal, they'll want to use those quality backups to ensure Gordon stays fresh and produces throughout a long-term contract.

