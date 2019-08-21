Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from advanced model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

As fans digest NFL headlines from training camps and exhibition games, one player they didn't expect to be monitoring when last season ended is Jason Witten. The Dallas Cowboys tight end came out of retirement after a season in the ESPN Monday Night Football booth, changing the dynamic of the Cowboys' huddle for the better. Witten is slowly climbing up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and has partly offset the effects of Ezekiel Elliott's holdout. The 15-year veteran, 11-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer caught one pass for 10 yards in Dallas' 14-10 win over the Rams on Saturday, playing all 12 snaps in the first team's only drive of the game. With more success, he could continue to be a staple near the top of the 2019 Fantasy football TE rankings. Witten has been committed, attended OTAs and participated in offseason programs to get back into game shape after a year wearing a headset. Will he provide significant gains for the Cowboys' offense? Or will 2019 be an extended retirement tour? Owners will search for every one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. And the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven history of finding those players.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown. One of the league's hidden deep-ball threats, Brown's free agent acquisition could spell dynamic results for quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo actually wanted the sixth-year veteran during the 2018 offseason, but he landed in Baltimore. Despite recording just 715 receiving yards, Brown finished 2018 with the fourth-highest yards per reception in the NFL with 17.0 (DeSean Jackson led the league with 18.9). With 4.34-second 40-yard dash speed and a quarterback in Allen whose 10.54 air yards per pass last season were the second-most in the NFL, it stands that "go" routes aplenty will be called for Brown.

Adding to Brown's value is Cole Beasley, the other free agent wide receiver pickup by the Bills who will help Brown draw more single-coverage. Fantasy football owners are sleeping on Brown this year, waiting until the 13th round to draft him, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him slotted ahead of players such as Corey Davis, James Washington and Geronimo Allison, three receivers who are going off the board multiple rounds earlier than Brown.

The model is also projecting New England Patriots running back Sony Michel as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. Coming off a rookie season that saw Michel earn 209 carries for 931 yards and six touchdowns, he appears primed for more. Offseason arthroscopic knee surgery meant Michel opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, but that surgery was considered precautionary. The Patriots have shown their running game is strong regardless of the back during the preseason so far, and third-round draft pick Damien Harris rumbled for 80 yards on 14 carries in a half of play against the Titans. Once Michel is deemed healthy, look for immediate contributions to New England's ground game. Michel's fifth-round ADP is too low, according to SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019, as he is listed higher than Damian Williams, Melvin Gordon and Mark Ingram, three running backs who are going off the board one to two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Titans wide receiver Corey Davis as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. Entering his third season as a pro, Davis has a few disturbing trends. He has a catch rate of 55.9 percent on 177 targets and has only scored four touchdowns in 27 career games. For Davis to live up to the hype, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota must also do his part. Mariota has struggled to stay on the field and has not played a full 16-game schedule in his NFL career. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets say that Davis, who is being taken in the 10th round, will give you the same production as receivers like Devin Funchess, Kenny Stills and DaeSean Hamilton, who are all being selected three rounds later.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.