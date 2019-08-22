Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from dialed-in model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

This offseason has been far from quiet in the Lone Star State. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been absent from training camp in hopes of inking a new deal. Elliott, who recorded over 4,000 total rushing yards in his first three seasons, remains firm in his position, and fans everywhere will have to decide if the extremely productive back is worth a high spot in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Dak Prescott is also negotiating a new contract, having reportedly turned down an offer of $30 million per season. The injury bug has also bitten one of Dallas' elite pass catching threats. Wide receiver Amari Cooper (heel) will likely miss the rest of Dallas' preseason games, but head coach Jason Garrett expects his No. 1 receiver to be a full-go for the regular-season opener. Can he be trusted, or will Cooper be one of the biggest 2019 Fantasy football busts? In order to identify this season's sleepers, breakouts, busts, and player tiers, you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019. SportsLine's proven computer model has a strong history of identifying those players who can help bring home a championship.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills wideout Zay Jones. He was sensational for Buffalo at the end of the 2018 season. In fact, Jones had at least nine targets in four of his last five games and scored five touchdowns during that span. Those statistics prove Jones built a solid rapport with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and the two are expected to link up often in 2019. That bodes well for a receiver who can take the top off defenses, and Jones isn't expected to see much double-coverage because of the threats the Bills posses in the running game.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Jones going off the board in the 14th round. However, SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he'll outperform fellow receivers like Corey Davis, Geronimo Allison and Golden Tate, all of whom are coming off the board multiple rounds earlier.

The model is also projecting New England Patriots running back Sony Michel as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. Coming off a rookie season that saw Michel earn 209 carries for 931 yards and six touchdowns, he appears primed for more. Offseason arthroscopic knee surgery meant Michel opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, but that surgery was considered precautionary. The Patriots have shown their running game is strong regardless of the back during the preseason so far, and third-round draft pick Damien Harris rumbled for 80 yards on 14 carries in a half of play against the Titans. Once Michel is deemed healthy, look for immediate contributions to New England's ground game. Michel's fifth-round ADP is too low, according to SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019, as he is listed higher than Damian Williams, Melvin Gordon and Mark Ingram, three running backs who are going off the board one to two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. Mayfield will certainly be a popular pick this year since the Browns feature an explosive offense with the likes of Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. However, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets reveal that Mayfield is being overvalued in 2019.

That's because Mayfield's aggressive nature leads to interceptions. In fact, he threw seven picks in his final five games last season. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Mayfield ranked outside the top 10 quarterbacks and lower than players like Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady, all of whom are currently being drafted at least two rounds after him.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.