Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Andrew Luck's big year

The NFL season is just two weeks away and drafts are already taking place. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings could be the difference between reigning supreme in your league or struggling with underachieving players. It's already been a complicated preseason for wide receivers, with Bengals wideout A.J. Green tearing ankle ligaments on the first day, the Giants' Golden Tate receiving a suspension, Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper suffering a heel injury and Antonio Brown battling frostbitten feet and fighting the NFL over what helmet he wears. As a result, those receivers have been tumbling down 2019 Fantasy football player rankings. Finding undervalued Fantasy football picks is the key to every draft season. That's why you'll want to use the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They can help guide you to the best 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts that will define the season and make sure you're in contention.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Bills wideout Zay Jones. He was sensational for Buffalo at the end of the 2018 season. In fact, Jones had at least nine targets in four of his last five games and scored five touchdowns during that span. Those statistics prove Jones built a solid rapport with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and the two are expected to link up often in 2019. That bodes well for a receiver who can take the top off defenses, and Jones isn't expected to see much double-coverage because of the threats the Bills posses in the running game.

The latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP has Jones going off the board in the 14th round. However, SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he'll outperform fellow receivers like Corey Davis, Geronimo Allison and Golden Tate, all of whom are coming off the board multiple rounds earlier.

The model is also projecting Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The sixth-round pick has made a lasting impression at Chiefs camp with his all-around ability as a runner, receiver and pass-blocker. It's been reported that he's pushing Carlos Hyde and Darrell Williams for touches behind starter Damien Williams, who has missed time with a hamstring injury.

The Utah State product ran for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior while adding 23 catches for 351 yards and two more scores. At 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, Thompson has a low center of gravity and maintains his balance through contact. And because he only received 176 touches in college, he has fresh legs that the Chiefs should get strong use out of as they try to keep Williams healthy for the stretch run. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings slot Thompson ahead of Darrell Henderson and Jordan Howard, who are going an average of three rounds earlier according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Titans wide receiver Corey Davis as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. The former No. 5 overall pick saw an expanded role lead to a respectable 65 catches for 891 yards and four touchdowns in 2018 as the Titans narrowly missed out on a trip to the postseason.

However, Davis faces more competition for targets at wide receiver this year with the additions of free agent Adam Humphries and rookie A.J. Brown. Tight end Delanie Walker is also healthy after dislocating his ankle in last year's opener, and with the Titans looking to run the ball, there may not be 112 targets for Davis again in 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list him as their No. 49 wide receiver despite the fact that he's being drafted in the 10th round on average.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.