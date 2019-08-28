Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that called Christian McCaffrey's big year

The 2019 NFL season is approaching quickly, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5. Despite the fact that the season is nearly here, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon still aren't with their teams. Both are holding out for new contracts, and their absences will dramatically alter everyone's 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Both are potential top-five running backs, but owners are wary of spending an early pick on either player and then watching a situation like Le'Veon Bell's holdout last year repeat itself. Gordon and Elliott missing games could also create opportunities for backs like Darius Jackson, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson, so identifying potential 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts is critical before you're on the clock. You should see the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine before it's your pick.

Last year, the team at SportsLine was all over Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as the No. 9 running back before he ever stepped foot on an NFL field. Needless to say, he didn't disappoint. The team at SportsLine was all over McCaffrey as one of its biggest Fantasy football breakouts from the start, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. When Jones and quarterback Matthew Stafford were both healthy in 2017, they were a formidable duo, connecting 61 times for 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns. Jones wound up leading the NFL in yards per catch (18.0) and he continues to be one of the most underrated touchdown-producing receivers in the NFL.

Jones had five touchdowns in nine games last year and saw 54.2 percent of end zone targets when he played. Jones has recovered from the bone bruise that cost him seven games last season, while Stafford is healthy after playing through back fractures. Their health should make the tandem effective again, which is why SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 list Jones as their No. 29 wide receiver despite the fact that he's not even being selected in the top 40 in standard leagues.

The model is also projecting Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. We haven't seen Shepard yet this preseason as he recovers from a thumb injury, but the Giants' training staff is confident he'll be 100 percent for New York's opening salvo against the Cowboys.

Shepard is on the precipice of a breakout because he should have an expanded role in the offense this season. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns during the offseason and saw 28.5 percent of the targets in the 12 games he played. Those targets are now up for grabs, and Shepard's chief competition, Golden Tate, will start the season serving a four-game suspension for PEDs. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 predict that Shepard will put up similar numbers to receivers like Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, who are being drafted two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Eagles running back Jordan Howard as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. The former Bears Pro Bowler was traded to the Eagles during the offseason for a sixth-round pick because he didn't fit Matt Nagy's system. It's hard to imagine he's a much better fit for Doug Pederson's offense in Philadelphia considering that both head coaches are from the Andy Reid tree.

Despite 3,938 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns the last three seasons, Howard now finds himself in a crowded Eagles backfield. Darren Sproles figures to be the third-down back, which would give Howard an early-down role. However, Philadelphia spent a second-round pick on Miles Sanders, and he's a much more versatile player. That's why Howard 's 2019 Fantasy football ADP is 102.60. SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 say his average draft position should be even worse, listing him behind Dion Lewis and Darwin Thompson, who are both being drafted at least a round later.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.