Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

We're quickly approaching the regular season and star running backs Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott continue to hold out. Gordon has already requested a trade, and it appears that the holdout could last into the regular season. If it does, the two-time Pro Bowler could sink down 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. Elliott, meanwhile, as reportedly shed weight and watched as the Cowboys mustered just nine points in their preseason opener against the 49ers. Where should Elliott and Gordon be in your 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings? Should you expect another year-long holdout like we saw with Le'Veon Bell? Should you target Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard while Gordon and Elliott sit? Owners will be turning over every rock in search of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. And the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven history finding those players.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers are now coached by Bruce Arians, putting Winston into the most advantageous situation of his career. After splitting time with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season, Winston is now the undisputed starter. With weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard at his disposal, a full year at the helm should lead to league-winning numbers in a Fantasy-friendly offense.

The model is also projecting Bears running back David Montgomery as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Bears shipped Jordan Howard to the Eagles during the offseason and traded up to draft Montgomery in the third round. Howard dominated the early-down and goal-line work in Chicago, with Tarik Cohen being used as a receiving back. Montgomery could be in line for 200-plus touches if he can outperform veteran Mike Davis during training camp and the preseason. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield gives him even more opportunities to impact the game than Howard had.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Rams running back Todd Gurley as one of its biggest 2019 Fantasy Football busts. Gurley was the No. 1 running back in Fantasy football last season and has scored more touchdowns than any player the past three seasons combined. However, Gurley dealt with a knee injury late last season and then fell behind C.J. Anderson in the pecking order for touches during the playoffs. With reports that Gurley is dealing with arthritis, he's a dangerous bet in the first round despite his history of productivity.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.