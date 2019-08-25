Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that called Andrew Luck's big year

Fantasy football draft prep is in high gear with the Bears and Packers kicking off the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5. Fans everywhere are trying to sort through an offseason packed with NFL news that has impacted 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. Stars like Le'Veon Bell, Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown have all switched teams, while superstar running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon are holding out for new contracts. On the injury front, Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will miss regular season action with an ankle injury, while Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is hoping he'll be ready for Week 1 after suffering a heel injury. Then on Saturday night, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the league by announcing his retirement at age 29. A trustworthy set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 can help you make heads or tails of the latest NFL news during your 2019 Fantasy football draft prep and can even help guide you to the players who will define the season. The 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine have a proven history of finding these players. They'll steer you toward the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts you'll need to know in your upcoming drafts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown. One of the fastest receivers in the league, Brown flashed big-play capabilities in Baltimore last season despite inconsistent play at quarterback. He caught 42 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns, and his 17.0 yards-per-catch average put him in the top 10 in the NFL.

Now, he's expected to be a big part of Buffalo's passing attack as he teams up with Zay Jones as the top targets for second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who showed he has a big arm as a rookie last season.

However, Fantasy football owners have been sleeping on Brown in early drafts thus far. He's being taken in the 13th round, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have him slotted ahead of receivers like James Washington (11th round ADP) and Geronimo Allison (11th). Take him as one of your top Fantasy football sleepers 2019.

The model is also projecting Bears running back David Montgomery as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The Iowa State product was once labeled the best route-runner on his team and he also led college football in evaded tackles according to Pro Football Focus. That all-around ability was enough to entice the Bears to trade up for him in the NFL Draft, making him one of the standout 2019 Fantasy football rookies to know.

The Bears sent running back Jordan Howard to the Eagles during the offseason, which opens up 270 touches for Montgomery, free agent acquisition Mike Davis and all-around offensive weapon Tarik Cohen. Davis will have a role, but Montgomery has shown elite vision and wiggle already this preseason. He has a chance to assume the bulk of the workload if he can deliver consistently. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings slot him as their No. 22 running back, ahead of players like Melvin Gordon and Mark Ingram, who are being drafted a round earlier or more.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. The Browns' offense has gotten significantly more dynamic with Freddie Kitchens as head coach, quarterback Baker Mayfield gaining confidence after a strong rookie season and Beckham joining via trade this offseason. However, the arrivals of Beckham and running back Kareem Hunt are likely to cut into Landry's target share.

Landry ranked 94th in Fantasy points per target last season in PPR leagues, so he needed all 148 of his targets to earn owners the points they were counting on. And even if he benefits from more space to run after the catch and increased one-on-one coverage with Beckham on the outside, his numbers will drop off with fewer looks. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 list him behind wideouts Marvin Jones and Emmanuel Sanders, who are going nearly 35 spots behind him according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late?