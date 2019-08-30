Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that called Christian McCaffrey's big year

The offseason has been jam-packed with NFL news, most notably Andrew Luck's sudden retirement from the NFL. Luck finished last season as the No. 4 Fantasy quarterback after throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns and was perched atop the 2019 Fantasy football rankings this season. The entire Colts offense will be affected by Luck's departure, most notably wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who's recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in five of the last six seasons. But, could Hilton turn into one of the season's biggest 2019 Fantasy football sleepers as owners gloss over him? Elsewhere in the AFC South, Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2019 season. Fantasy owners will need to take this information into account while wrapping up their 2019 Fantasy football draft prep. That's why identifying which players are poised for a letdown or which players will explode will be the difference between winning your Fantasy football league or going home with nothing. In order to identify this season's 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers and busts, you'll need a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings 2019. SportsLine's proven computer model has a strong history of identifying those players who can help bring home a championship.

Last year, the team at SportsLine was all over Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as the No. 9 running back before he ever stepped foot on an NFL field. Needless to say, he didn't disappoint.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. He's entering the final year of his contract with the Bucs, and this could be his last chance to cement himself as Tampa Bay's quarterback of the future.

Winston is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries from Tampa Bay hiring Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for emphasizing downfield passing. With two potential Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, an emerging tight end in O.J. Howard, and a head coach who relishes taking big shots, Winston carries mouthwatering potential as a starting Fantasy quarterback. Plus, the Buccaneers had the most passing yards (5,125) in the league last season.

The latest Fantasy football ADP 2019 has Winston going off the board in the ninth-round, but SportsLine's Fantasy football player rankings 2019 say he'll outperform fellow quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson, all of whom are being drafted before Tampa Bay's signal caller.

The model is also projecting Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. We haven't seen Shepard yet this preseason as he recovers from a thumb injury, but the Giants' training staff is confident he'll be 100 percent for New York's opening salvo against the Cowboys.

Shepard is on the precipice of a breakout because he should have an expanded role in the offense this season. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns during the offseason and saw 28.5 percent of the targets in the 12 games he played. Those targets are now up for grabs, and Shepard's chief competition, Golden Tate, will start the season serving a four-game suspension for PEDs. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 predict that Shepard will put up similar numbers to receivers like Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, who are being drafted two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts.

Hilton's value plummeted when the NFL world learned about Luck's shocking retirement. In 2017, when Luck missed the entire season with a shoulder injury, Hilton recorded just four touchdown receptions, the lowest total of his entire career. Hilton's 2017 season with Jacoby Brissett under center remains the only season of his career with fewer than five receiving touchdowns. It was also just the second time he didn't hit 1,000 receiving yards. And while Hilton still possesses top-end speed that can lead to chunk plays downfield, SportsLine's model doesn't believe he'll be a must-start Fantasy option this season.

In fact, SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets have Hilton ranked lower than players like Mike Williams, Calvin Ridley and A.J. Green, three wide receivers who are currently being drafted two rounds after him.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.