Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

New Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has always marched to the beat of his own drum, but this offseason he's outdone himself in a way that will likely affect his status in 2019 Fantasy football rankings. After being traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh, Brown has missed most of training camp with frostbitten feet because he didn't wear proper footwear in a cryogenic chamber. He also threatened retirement when the NFL told him he could no longer wear the helmet he's used his entire career. However, head coach Jon Gruden says Brown will likely be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season and now owners have to gauge where to target the seven-time Pro Bowler during their 2019 Fantasy football strategy.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions running back Kerryon Johnson. The second-round pick in 2018 had an effective rookie season in Detroit, rushing for 641 yards and averaging 5.4 per carry before a sprained left knee caused him to miss the final six games.

Johnson ran for 15 yards or more on 6.8 percent of his carries, the 13th-highest rate in the NFL. He's also a capable receiver out of the backfield, with 32 catches on 39 targets and no drops. Johnson is now healthy, and C.J. Anderson is his only real opposition for carries in Detroit's backfield, so he should receive plenty of work. In fact, SportsLine's Fantasy football RB rankings 2019 list him as their No. 9 rusher, a rock solid RB1, even though he's the 13th running back off the board on average.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis. The second-year player out of Washington is poised to succeed partially because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns after a year-long knee injury in 2018. The 49ers' QB issues, and his own early-season injuries, limited Pettis to 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns last year. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he has high expectations for Pettis, and noted that "he got better the more he played" as a rookie. As a speed merchant, look for Garoppolo to target Pettis downfield in 2019.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry is still one of the NFL's top slot receivers, but his friend and former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. arriving in Cleveland will inevitably lead to fewer looks his way. Landry does most of his work underneath, using quality route-running to create short, high-percentage throws.

Freddie Kitchens will encourage quarterback Baker Mayfield to attack downfield early and often, which is not Landry's strength.

