Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that called Andrew Luck's big year

In a pass-happy league, quarterbacks and wide receivers have quickly become the hottest commodities among Fantasy football picks. However, that way of thinking may be a misconception. Five running backs, including Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott, outscored the top-ranked Fantasy receiver last season, Tyreek Hill. The latter averaged 15.0 Fantasy points per game in non-PPR leagues, while the top five running backs all averaged 16.7 or more. So should you draft a running back over a receiver with your first pick? And where should every player be in your 2019 Fantasy football rankings? While the numbers point to more depth being available at the receiver position, a trusted set of Fantasy football rankings 2019 can take the guesswork out of who you should select on draft day. SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its latest cheat sheets to help you identify the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts that will determine how successful your team will be.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown. One of the fastest receivers in the league, Brown flashed big-play capabilities in Baltimore last season despite inconsistent play at quarterback. He caught 42 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns, and his 17.0 yards-per-catch average put him in the top 10 in the NFL.

Now, he's expected to be a big part of Buffalo's passing attack as he teams up with Zay Jones as the top targets for second-year quarterback Josh Allen, who showed he has a big arm as a rookie last season.

However, Fantasy football owners have been sleeping on Brown in early drafts thus far. He's being taken in the 13th round, according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP. However, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have him slotted ahead of receivers like James Washington (11th round ADP) and Geronimo Allison (11th). Take him as one of your top Fantasy football sleepers 2019.

The model is also projecting Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The sixth-round pick has made a lasting impression at Chiefs camp with his all-around ability as a runner, receiver and pass-blocker. It's been reported that he's pushing Carlos Hyde and Darrell Williams for touches behind starter Damien Williams, who has missed time with a hamstring injury.

The Utah State product ran for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior while adding 23 catches for 351 yards and two more scores. At 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds, Thompson has a low center of gravity and maintains his balance through contact. And because he only received 176 touches in college, he has fresh legs that the Chiefs should get strong use out of as they try to keep Williams healthy for the stretch run. That's why SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football RB rankings slot Thompson ahead of Darrell Henderson and Jordan Howard, who are going an average of three rounds earlier according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Saints quarterback Drew Brees as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. New Orleans' signal caller remains an extremely productive player, finishing the 2018 regular season with 3,992 yards and 32 touchdown passes. However, after racking up 600-plus attempts in nine of 10 seasons, he had fewer than 500 in 2018, his lowest number since 2004. Plus, the Saints expect to run the ball more in 2019 with the dynamic duo of Kamara and Latavius Murray.

SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 have Brees ranked lower than players like Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, two quarterbacks currently being drafted two rounds after the veteran signal caller.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.