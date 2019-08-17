Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

As Week 2 of the NFL preseason unfolds this weekend and rosters are trimmed down, there is plenty of uncertainty everywhere around the league. Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown provided another week of drama about wanting to use an outdated helmet, even as he continues to rehabilitate his frostbitten feet. Brown ran routes and caught passes from quarterback Derek Carr before the Raiders' 33-26 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night, leading coach Jon Gruden to say he is "very optimistic" about his mercurial WR1, who was in full uniform but did not play. Where should a star like Brown be in your 2019 Fantasy Football rankings? Should you expect the kind of play he offered in Pittsburgh, or would it be wise to take Keon Hatcher and Hunter Renfrow as insurance policies as part of your 2019 Fantasy football strategy? Identifying the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season is critical before draft day. The Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven history finding those players.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers are now coached by Bruce Arians, putting Winston into the most advantageous situation of his career. After splitting time with Ryan Fitzpatrick last season, Winston is now the undisputed starter. With weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard at his disposal, a full year at the helm should lead to league-winning numbers in a Fantasy-friendly offense.

The model is also projecting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The second-year player out of Washington is poised to succeed partially because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns after a year-long knee injury in 2018. The 49ers' QB issues, and his own early-season injuries, limited Pettis to 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns last year. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he has high expectations for Pettis, and noted that "he got better the more he played" as a rookie. As a speed merchant, look for Garoppolo to target Pettis downfield in 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings say Pettis will give you similar production as fellow wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Alshon Jeffery, who are being selected two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Bills running back LeSean McCoy as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. The 11th-year veteran enters his fifth season with the Bills after a career-low 514 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2018. Shady's worst season as a pro, Buffalo's offseason acquisitions of free agents Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon, and rookie Devin Singletary entering the picture make McCoy an unnecessary gamble. Although McCoy is still the top running back on the Bills' depth chart, that spot is anything but solid. Now 31 years old, his 10th-round Fantasy football ADP is too high when players with much lower average draft positions like Darwin Thompson and C.J. Anderson will give you similar productivity, according to the model.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.