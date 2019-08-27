Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top model that called Andrew Luck's big year

The offseason has been jam-packed with NFL news. On Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck gave an impromptu 25-minute press conference announcing his retirement. The former No. 1 overall pick ends his career with over 170 touchdowns, and his departure throws a major wrench into the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. In Dallas, two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott continues to hold out in pursuit of a new deal. In his absence, running back Tony Pollard has turned heads and could be pressed into action Week 1 against the division-rival Giants. And out West in L.A., Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is also holding out and has even demanded a trade. Will the high-profile holdouts open up career-defining opportunities for Pollard and Austin Ekeler? And where should every player be in your Fantasy football rankings 2019? Those are the kinds of question the 2019 Fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine are designed to answer. They'll help you make optimal Fantasy football picks on draft day.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. A hip injury to Joe Flacco forced Jackson into action as a rookie, and the electric athlete never relinquished the job back to the established veteran. Flacco has since been traded to the Broncos and ow the Ravens have had an entire offseason to tailor their offense to Jackson's skill set.

The former Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville threw for 1,114 yards and completed 58.2 percent of his passes in seven games as the starter. However, it's his 556 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns that gave him significant Fantasy football value.

The Ravens added rookie wide receivers Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin in the NFL Draft to give Jackson more options, while running back Mark Ingram should be a reliable safety valve out of the backfield. SportsLine is betting on Jackson to make progress as a passer and ranks him as their No. 12 QB despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 113.60.

The model is also projecting Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. We haven't seen Shepard yet this preseason as he recovers from a thumb injury, but the Giants' training staff is confident he'll be 100 percent for New York's opening salvo against the Cowboys.

Shepard is on the precipice of a breakout because he should have an expanded role in the offense this season. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns during the offseason and saw 28.5 percent of the targets in the 12 games he played. Those targets are now up for grabs, and Shepard's chief competition, Golden Tate, will start the season serving a four-game suspension for PEDs. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy football WR rankings 2019 predict that Shepard will put up similar numbers to receivers like Jarvis Landry and D.J. Moore, who are being drafted two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Chargers running back Melvin Gordon as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. His holdout has dominated headlines out of Chargers camp, especially after Le'Veon Bell's season-long holdout a year ago. The threat that he might miss regular season games before he reports, gets a new deal or is granted a trade seems real, which is why his Fantasy football ADP 2019 is down to 35.12 after being inside the top 10 earlier this year.

However, even if Gordon's saga ends soon, there's still reason to be concerned about his ability to live up to an early-round pick. Gordon has missed nine games in the last four seasons. To make matters worse, backup Austin Ekeler has been one of the most productive runners in the NFL on a per-touch basis the past two years, while Justin Jackson was also strong when pressed into action late last season. Those two are due for more touches regardless of what happens with Gordon's contract. If the Chargers and Gordon agree on a new deal, they'll want to use those quality backups to ensure Gordon stays fresh and produces throughout a long-term contract.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.