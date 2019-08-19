Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

The NFL preseason offers a glimpse of how players and offensive schemes will unfold during the upcoming season. And for 2019 Fantasy football rookies, the preseason is ideal for getting up to speed on a new playbook. Unfortunately for players like Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, the preseason can also present a major learning curve. The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft has struggled mightily through his first two preseason games, sending him down the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. In fact, Murray has thrown for just 56 yards and no touchdowns, and he's fresh off a sub-par performance that saw him complete just three of eight passes last Thursday against Oakland and committing multiple false start penalties. He also looked uncomfortable in the pocket, taking two sacks, including one that resulted in a safety. With drafts happening in earnest, identifying which preseason trends are fact or fiction will be key to formulating your 2019 Fantasy football strategy. In order to dominate your draft, you'll need trusted Fantasy football rankings 2019 like the ones at SportsLine. Their advanced computer model just revealed its latest rankings, which can help you identify the top 2019 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts that will determine how successful your team is this season.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Luck as one of its biggest Fantasy football sleepers from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus Fantasy football rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well-positioned for a league title.

Their model is backed by the same team that powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. With Golden Tate now on the Giants, there are plenty of opportunities for Jones to establish himself as a viable threat for quarterback Matthew Stafford. At 6-foot-2, Jones gives Detroit a big-bodied receiver to work the sidelines and haul in high-percentage passes.

Jones will most likely enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Kenny Golladay in Detroit's offense, and the dynamic duo should hog targets for a Lions team that figures to be playing from behind more often than not. That bodes well for Jones, who has proven to be a force in the red zone. In fact, Jones has racked up over 2,500 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over his last three seasons in the Motor City.

The model is also projecting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The second-year player out of Washington is poised to succeed partially because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns after a year-long knee injury in 2018. The 49ers' QB issues, and his own early-season injuries, limited Pettis to 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns last year. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he has high expectations for Pettis, and noted that "he got better the more he played" as a rookie. As a speed merchant, look for Garoppolo to target Pettis downfield in 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings say Pettis will give you similar production as fellow wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Alshon Jeffery, who are being selected two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Buccaneers running back Peyton Barber as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. Barber is coming off his best season as a pro, finishing with 963 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. And he's expected to be a major factor in the Bucs' backfield again in 2019, especially after Tampa Bay failed to draft any competition for Barber and Ronald Jones. Plus, Barber will be one of the main beneficiaries of Tampa Bay hiring new head coach Bruce Arians, who called the shots when David Johnson accumulated over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 20 touchdowns in 2016.

SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 have Barber ranked above fellow running backs like Latavius Murray, Austin Ekeler and Derrius Guice, all of whom are currently being drafted at least one round earlier.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration this year. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Gurley and Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.