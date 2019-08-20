Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from top-rated model that nailed Andrew Luck's big year

Week 2 of the NFL preseason answered plenty of questions for Fantasy football owners. Now, Week 3 will decide many starting positions around the league and clarify many fans' optimal 2019 Fantasy football strategy. Tennessee Titans fans were certainly pleased to see quarterback Marcus Mariota look strong in a loss to the New England Patriots over the weekend. Mariota enjoyed the return of tight end Delanie Walker en route to completing 6-of-9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also flipped into the end zone on a two-point conversion, bumping him up the 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Tennessee is hoping for the 2017 Mariota over the 2018 one, but Week 3 should be a stronger indicator if the fifth-year signal caller is truly in top form. Is this Mariota's year to shine in the Music City? Or will he fail to take full advantage of his legs and be one of the 2019 Fantasy football busts? Owners will be searching for every one of the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. And the Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine have a proven history finding those players.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was being drastically undervalued. Luck was the No. 7 quarterback drafted on average in CBS Sports leagues, but finished at No. 4 after throwing 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its rankings.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers the model is predicting: Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown. One of the league's hidden deep-ball threats, Brown's free agent acquisition could spell dynamic results for quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo actually wanted the sixth-year veteran during the 2018 offseason, but he landed in Baltimore. Despite recording just 715 receiving yards, Brown finished 2018 with the fourth-highest yards per reception in the NFL with 17.0 (DeSean Jackson led the league with 18.9). With 4.34-second 40-yard dash speed and a quarterback in Allen whose 10.54 air yards per pass last season were the second-most in the NFL, it stands that "go" routes aplenty will be called for Brown.

Adding to Brown's value is Cole Beasley, the other free agent wide receiver pickup by the Bills who will help Brown draw more single-coverage. Fantasy football owners are sleeping on Brown this year, waiting until the 13th round to draft him, according to the last 2019 Fantasy football ADP data. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have him slotted ahead of players such as Corey Davis, James Washington and Geronimo Allison, three receivers who are going off the board multiple rounds earlier than Brown.

The model is also projecting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis as one of its top 2019 Fantasy Football breakouts. The second-year player out of Washington is poised to succeed partially because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns after a year-long knee injury in 2018. The 49ers' QB issues, and his own early-season injuries, limited Pettis to 27 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns last year. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he has high expectations for Pettis, and noted that "he got better the more he played" as a rookie. As a speed merchant, look for Garoppolo to target Pettis downfield in 2019. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings say Pettis will give you similar production as fellow wide receivers like Jarvis Landry and Alshon Jeffery, who are being selected two rounds earlier.

SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football player rankings and cheat sheets are also projecting Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as one of the top 2019 Fantasy Football busts. When Luck is healthy, he can still be considered an elite NFL quarterback. The issue is that Luck is rarely healthy anymore. Two years after an at-times mysterious shoulder injury, Luck has missed all of the Colts' preseason games so far with what was originally called a calf strain and is now an ankle issue.

Luck has only practiced three days this entire preseason and missed the Colts' OTA and minicamp practices. His status for Week 1 against the Chargers is seemingly in doubt. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who started 15 games in 2017 while Luck was out, has been working with the first team during Luck's absence. Drafters should exercise caution with Luck, as there are too many questions to justify his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP 2019. That's exactly why SportsLine's Fantasy football cheat sheets 2019 rank Jameis Winston, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson ahead of Luck despite the fact all three are being selected at least two rounds later in standard drafts.

