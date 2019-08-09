Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced computer model that called Matt Breida's huge season

The Cleveland Browns have had a whirlwind offseason, trading for Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon then signing former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. The former Chiefs running back will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season, but the Browns are confident in Nick Chubb to carry the load while he's out, and then for the two to share backfield duties when Hunt is eligible to return. In fact, they're so confident in them that they decided to trade Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans on Thursday for a conditional 2020 draft pick. Is Johnson one of the potential 2019 Fantasy football sleepers now that Lamar Miller is the only thing that stands between him and a starting role? That's the sort of question that the 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine are designed to answer. This advanced computer model has a history unearthing hidden gems like when it called Andrew Luck and Matt Breida's big seasons in 2018.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Davante Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP and three-time Pro Bowler battled a shoulder injury last season that seemed to limit his arm strength and eventually led to him missing the final two games of the regular season. Fears that he might not be able to throw the deep ball as effectively, and that he might be less inclined to show off his physicality as a runner, have led to Newton going in the seventh round on average in standard leagues with a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 80.20.

However, Newton is coming off his most accurate season as a passer, completing 67.9 percent of his attempts and he still combined to account for 28 touchdowns in 2018. Arthroscopic shoulder surgery during the offseason should improve his range of motion and if the Panthers keep him on a pitch count during the week, he shouldn't see any ill effects as a thrower. Then it will come down to how Newton feels taking contact on that shoulder and whether he can continue to be an effective goal-line threat.

The model is betting that he and the Panthers will manage just fine, ranking Newton as their No. 4 quarterback for 2019 despite the fact that he's the ninth quarterback off the board on average in standard 12-team CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Newton ranks ahead of Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, both of whom are being drafted an average about two rounds earlier than Newton.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Packers running back Aaron Jones. The UTEP product earned the starting role about midway through the season last year and went on to lead the NFL in yards per carry, averaging 5.5 yards per tote on his way to 728 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

This year, he'll begin the year as the clear No. 1 option and that should mean a lot of involvement as a runner and a receiver for first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. Jones ranked ninth in the NFL in yards per touch last year (5.9) and a larger workload in 2019 should lead to a huge season for the third-year back. That's why the SportsLine Projection Model ranks him as its No. 14 running back ahead of Damien Williams, Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon, backs being drafted before him on average.

SportsLine is also high on a running back you might've written off after a disappointing 2018 campaign, but is deserving of RB1 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken much earlier like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB1 candidate can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.