Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced computer model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

With NFL training camps opening next month, Fantasy football draft season is approaching quickly. Owners everywhere are catching up on what has been a busy NFL off-season, gauging where players should land in their 2019 Fantasy football rankings. Odell Beckham Jr. was traded from the New York Giants to the Cleveland Browns and recently commented that he never reached his true potential in the Big Apple. Now that he's paired with an exciting young quarterback like Baker Mayfield, can he unlock that potential and become the Fantasy football behemoth we've all been waiting for? Or will he be one of the biggest Fantasy football busts of the year? While the Browns look like a team to target, owners are on the hunt for the 2019 Fantasy football sleepers that could define their season. And the SportsLine Projection Model has released its 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets to help you identify that next hidden gem. The model has a track record of success, like labeling Colts quarterback Andrew Luck one of its top Fantasy football sleepers last season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. The 26-year-old broke out in 2017 with 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he was slowed by ankle injuries in 2018, missing two games and looking like he may have rushed back too quickly. In fact, he had just six catches for 54 yards after he returned.

However, Anderson is healthy now and as quarterback Sam Darnold comes along, he'll have a chance to put up eye-popping numbers as his top target. The Jets also acquired running back Le'Veon Bell, freeing up room in the passing game since defenses will be honed in on stopping New York's rushing attack. That's why SportsLine says Anderson finishes as the No. 25 wide receiver in their latest 2019 Fantasy football rankings, a fringe WR2, even though he has a Fantasy football ADP of No. 30 among receivers.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. The former No. 1 overall pick at the 2015 NFL Draft made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and looked like he was part of the next wave of dynamic young franchise quarterbacks. However, turnover issues persisted over the next three seasons and led to Winston sharing the starting role with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick last season.

However, with former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians taking over as the Buccaneers' head coach, Winston is getting another shot to entrench himself as the quarterback of the future in Tampa. Fitzpatrick moved south to Miami, so there's no real competition for Winston. With pass-happy Arians calling the plays, Winston has the potential to put up league-winning numbers. That's why the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that he'll finish as the No. 6 QB this year despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 16.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.