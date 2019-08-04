Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced model that called Matt Breida's huge season

Just before the start of training camp, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd signed a four-year, $43 million contract extension on the back of his first 1,000-yard season. After A.J. Green hurt his ankle in the first practice of camp, Boyd is now being thrust into a larger role as the No. 1 receiving option in Cincinnati's offense. It's a role he was used to when Green missed seven games last season, but now he's moving up 2019 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. Out West, Chris Carson continues to hold off Rashaad Penny for No. 1 running back duties for the Seahawks, preserving his stock atop 2019 Fantasy football player rankings. Carson had nine rushing touchdowns last year as one of the top Fantasy football sleepers. Owners are continuously on the hunt for players like Boyd and Carson, and those 2019 Fantasy football sleepers could define the season. So before your upcoming draft, see the Fantasy football 2019 rankings and cheat sheets from the proven model at SportsLine. Their model has repeatedly predicted sleepers over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matt Breida, and Kenny Golladay last season, as well as Christian McCaffrey and Davante Adams the year before, ranking them all higher than human experts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Breida from the start in 2018. He had an ADP in the ninth round, but SportsLine ranked Breida ahead of fellow backs like Peyton Barber, Jamaal Williams, Carlos Hyde, and Dion Lewis, all of whom were going multiple rounds earlier. The result: Breida finished as the overall RB24, a quality, back-end RB2. And in 2017, SportsLine labeled Adams as a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb vying for targets, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When news broke that Tyreek Hill would not be suspended, he was immediately upgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Redskins running back Chris Thompson. The Redskins have a crowded running back picture with Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Samaje Perine and Thompson all battling for touches. Despite the competition, Thompson is the only back in the picture with proven ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

He's had at least 35 catches in each of the last four seasons and has scored 15 total times on just 383 touches the last five seasons. The 28-year-old is healthy and will be a regular part of the Redskins' rotation no matter what happens with the other backs on the roster. His versatility is why SportsLine's rankings slot him ahead of backs like Kareem Hunt and Darrell Henderson, who are both being drafted ahead of him according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have identified: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler looks like he's on his way to the Hall of Fame, but Fantasy football owners are sleeping on him in the early going this season.

Roethlisberger is currently the No. 11 quarterback coming off the board according to the latest 2019 Fantasy football ADP data, going in the seventh round on average. However, he led the league in passing yards a year ago with 5,129 and threw 34 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Even with wide receiver Antonio Brown in Oakland, Roethlisberger has JuJu Smith-Schuster to lean on in the passing game along with Donte Moncrief, James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson. SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings show Roethlisberger as a top-five quarterback option ahead of players going two full rounds earlier like Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Matt Breida's huge season, and find out.