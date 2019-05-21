Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced model that nailed Andrew Luck's huge season

Now that the NFL Draft is complete, rosters are starting to take shape around the league and Fantasy football owners are keeping close tabs on depth charts, news, and 2019 Fantasy football rankings to identify targets for the upcoming season. The fantasy scene has shifted dramatically with the trades of Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr., Le'Veon Bell going to the Jets in free agency and Kyler Murray positioned to start at quarterback after being selected No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. All four players will have relevance, but only reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can help make sure you're not over-drafting them based on their star status alone. Finding the next Brown, Beckham or Bell is the key to winning it all. Those 2019 Fantasy football sleepers will define leagues, and SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 have a history of unearthing them, like when they called Andrew Luck's big rebound season last year after battling shoulder injuries.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The 34-year-old rebounded last year after a disappointing season in 2017 following Atlanta's NFC Championship win. However, lingering concerns over a Falcons offense that has ranked 10th or worse in scoring the last two seasons after leading the league in 2016 are causing Ryan to be drafted seventh among quarterbacks according to Fantasy football ADP data.

However, SportsLine projects Ryan to be the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in the entire league this season, outperforming every other player at the position except reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes. Ryan has thrown for at least 4,900 yards and 35 touchdowns in two of the last three seasons. That's top-of-the-line productivity, but he's going off the board three rounds after Andrew Luck and Aaron Rodgers on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins. He had just 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, but a foot injury way a major factor in his lack of production.

Watkins missed six regular season games last year, but was a huge factor in two postseason games with 10 receptions on 16 targets for 176 yards. And with fellow wide receiver Tyreek Hill out indefinitely and his future in Kansas City in doubt, Watkins is in line for a major step up in targets.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Watkins, whose Fantasy football ADP is No. 82 overall, to give owners similar production as receivers like Tyler Lockett (10 touchdown catches last season) and Julian Edelman (6). He's one of the top 2019 Fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

