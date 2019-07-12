Fantasy Football Rankings 2019: Sleepers from advanced model that predicted Andrew Luck's huge season

2019 Fantasy football rankings are constantly evolving. Owners everywhere are about to get their first real taste of how depth charts will stack up after free agency, the NFL draft and organized team activities. Familiar Fantasy football names like tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Doug Baldwin are no longer options after injuries sent them into retirement this offseason. However, there's a new batch of Fantasy stars on the horizon and identifying them before anyone else in your league is key to having success at your draft. Will Josh Jacobs live up to the hype as Oakland's presumed bellcow back? Will wide receiver DeSean Jackson thrive back home in Philadelphia? Targeting 2019 Fantasy football sleepers could help propel you to a championship, which is why you'll want to use the NFL cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before your draft. Their 2019 Fantasy football rankings have a history of steering owners towards players who are going under-drafted, like when they called Andrew Luck's huge season in 2018.

The team at SportsLine was all over Luck from the start in 2018, labeling him a top-five quarterback despite his recent injury history, and he finished as the fourth-best quarterback despite being barely cracking the top 10 off the board. Anyone who listened to their advice likely made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2019 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy football rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Doug Baldwin failed his physical and was released, he was immediately downgraded.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2019 and cheat sheets are all over Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones. With Golden Tate now on the Giants, there are plenty of opportunities for Jones to establish himself as a lethal threat for quarterback Matthew Stafford. At 6-foot-2, Jones gives Detroit a big-bodied receiver to work the sideline and haul in high-percentage passes.

Jones will most likely enter the season as the No. 2 option behind Kenny Golladay in Detroit's offense, and the dynamic duo should dominate targets for a Lions team that figures to be playing from behind often. That bodes well for Jones, who has proven to be a strong weapon in the red zone. In fact, Jones has racked up over 2,500 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns over his last three seasons in the Motor City.

The team at SportsLine is projecting Jones to outperform fellow wide receivers like Corey Davis, Robby Anderson and Dante Pettis, all of whom are currently being drafted higher than he is.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2019 have identified: Titans running back Derrick Henry. The former Alabama star finished last year with a bang, rushing for 585 yards and seven touchdowns in the final four weeks of the season. However, owners are still having a hard time deciding if that was a true turning point for Henry after a lackluster first three months of the season.

But when you consider that Henry faced more defenders in the box (7.4) and more stacked fronts (44.7 percent) than any other running back in the league, his 1,059-yard, 12-touchdown season buoyed by that late run was remarkable. With Tennessee adding more talent at wide receiver and quarterback Marcus Mariota looking healthy entering the 2019 season, Henry could face lighter boxes and put up league-winning numbers. That's why SportsLine ranks him as their No. 12 running back despite a 2019 Fantasy football ADP of 17.

SportsLine is also high on a running back being drafted late who finished last season strong and is deserving of RB2 consideration in 2019. He's in line to outperform backs being taken almost four rounds earlier like Kerryon Johnson and Derrius Guice. You can only see who it is, and the 2019 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So what 2019 Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which RB2 can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get 2019 Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Andrew Luck's huge season, and find out.